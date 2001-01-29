Mississippi Sea Wolves Streaking

Coach Al Pedersen's Sea Wolves have finally caught fire running off 4 straight wins, the longest winning streak since March of 1999. There have been many factors in the Sea Wolves recent success.
Goalie Chuck Thuss became the team's first goalie to win 50 games for the Sea Wolves in last Tuesday 4-1 win over the Greenville Grrrowl.
Steve Briere, the Sea Wolves other goalie... ranks in the ECHL's top ten.. giving up only 2.71 goals per game with a saves percentage of over 90 percent. He was 5-1 and 1 during the month of January.
Center Cody Bowtell leads the Sea Wolves with 18 goals this season... Mr. Hustle on the ice.. and Coach Al Pedersen knows he's the one who ignites the club. Pedersen says, "Cody is the spark plug, heart and soul guy. Having some trouble offensively as of late, but we look to him for character and leadership."
Following the Arkansas game Tuesday night the Sea Wolves battle Tallahassee February 2nd on the road.
Saturday, March 31 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:02:48 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:15:32 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:15:27 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
Saturday, March 31 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:32:59 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:15:20 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.More >>
Saturday, March 31 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-03-31 15:42:35 GMT
Sunday, April 1 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:55:52 GMT
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.More >>
Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.More >>