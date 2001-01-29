Mississippi Sea Wolves Streaking - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Sea Wolves Streaking

Coach Al Pedersen's Sea Wolves have finally caught fire running off 4 straight wins, the longest winning streak since March of 1999. There have been many factors in the Sea Wolves recent success.

Goalie Chuck Thuss became the team's first goalie to win 50 games for the Sea Wolves in last Tuesday 4-1 win over the Greenville Grrrowl.

Steve Briere, the Sea Wolves other goalie... ranks in the ECHL's top ten.. giving up only 2.71 goals per game with a saves percentage of over 90 percent. He was 5-1 and 1 during the month of January.

Center Cody Bowtell leads the Sea Wolves with 18 goals this season... Mr. Hustle on the ice.. and Coach Al Pedersen knows he's the one who ignites the club. Pedersen says, "Cody is the spark plug, heart and soul guy. Having some trouble offensively as of late, but we look to him for character and leadership."

Following the Arkansas game Tuesday night the Sea Wolves battle Tallahassee February 2nd on the road.

By A.J. Giardina

