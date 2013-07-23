Caray Grace is a Tennessee native, but far from a UT fan. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Memphis where she studied broadcast journalism.

She got her start in radio at AM 1480 WBBP in Memphis, TN. There she was an evening drive host and weekend sports personality. During her senior year of college she became a reporter for the Memphis Tiger Network where she was able to hang out on the sidelines of almost all Memphis sporting events.

Caray credits her journalism skills to the many internships she was able to take advantage of throughout college, but says she was destined to be in broadcast when her dad named her after the late Chicago Cubs announcer, Harry Caray.

When she's not covering a story, Caray's probably watching a reality TV show, cooking, or of course… cheering on her Memphis Tigers with her husband. Caray is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Got story ideas? Contact Caray Grace at cgrace@wlox.com, like her on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @caraygrace