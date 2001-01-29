Amtrak Ridership Up In Mississippi

(Hattiesburg-AP) -- More Mississippians are choosing the train as their mode of travel. Officials say higher gasoline prices and airline delays are contributing to an increase in ridership on Amtrak's Crescent route between New Orleans and New York. The Crescent carried 65,660 passengers between October and December. That's a 14 percent increase over the same period in 1999. A daily stop in Hattiesburg has helped boost ridership. Missy Kelly of Sunbelt Travel in Hattiesburg says her agency is booking more people to travel by train. She says many just want a change from flying. Ruffin Wyatt, Amtrak's station manager in Jackson, says he's heard many comments from riders about the high gas prices.

