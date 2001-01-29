Two Killed In Auto Accident In Harrison County

Two people are dead after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Harrison County Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on John Clark Road just west of Canal Road in Gulfport.

Harrison county coroner Gary Hargrove says the passenger on the motorcycle, 29-year-old Robin Lunden of Saucier died on the scene of the accident from neck injuries. The motorcycle's driver, 39-year-old David Ladner of Gulfport was transported to Garden Park medical center where he later died of head injuries.

The driver of the car was also taken to Garden Park medical center in stable condition.

Sheriff's deputies say no charges have been filed.