Christmas Trees Should Be Picked Up This week

A spokesperson for the Harrison County beautification commission says trees left at recycling drop off sites should be picked up sometime this week.

A stack of trees waiting to be recycled caught on fire in Biloxi Saturday night. The Biloxi Fire Department says anytime trash is left on the side of the road there is a potential fire hazard. The trees were supposed to be picked up weeks ago by Mississippi Power and Ashland Tree service, but crews had to go out of town.

The beautification commission says it wants to remove the trees quickly to prevent future fires or vandalism.