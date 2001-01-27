Lynn Meadows Discovery Center Welcomes New Year With New Exhibit - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center Welcomes New Year With New Exhibit

Today, the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center unveiled its first new exhibit since it opened three years ago.

The exhibit is called "Celebrate the World We Share-China." It's set up with games and stories from China to show children how people live on the other side of the world.

Museum curators hope the new exhibit will broaden children's horizons.

"It's not just about Americans and English speaking people," Betsy Grant said.  "It's about a whole world of people who are very different but very similar in many many ways, and that's what we want children to understand.  I think they will."

The Discovery Center has put together a "magic trunk" containing items about China. Officials say that will allow the exhibit to go on the road and travel to schools.

