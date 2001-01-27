Coast Residents Saddle Up For Wagon Train To Dixie National Rodeo - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast Residents Saddle Up For Wagon Train To Dixie National Rodeo

Sixty coast residents will spend the next two weeks living the way their ancestors did.

Saturday morning, the pioneers saddled up their horses for the annual Dixie National Trail Ride. The trailblazers left the Harrison County fairgrounds at about 10 a.m. and headed north.

Between now and Feb. 10, their horses and wagons will pull them on the back roads of Mississippi. They'll travel as many as 23 miles a day.

Their plan is to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

"We try to keep part of our heritage going on," wagon master Danny Quave says.  "These are the same, original wagons that they used back in the 1800s. We keep the same equipment and make the trip to Jackson every year."

This was the 18th straight year that Danny Quave's group used the trail ride to get to Jackson.

