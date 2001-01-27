UNC-Charlotte Stops Streaking Southern Miss - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

UNC-Charlotte Stops Streaking Southern Miss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Guard Diego Guevara made a rare appearance in the starting lineup and scored 20 points to lead Charlotte to a 71-60 Conference USA win against Southern Mississippi on Saturday. James Zimmerman added 15 points and Cam Stephens 11 for the 49ers (11-8, 3-4). Vandarel Jones had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (15-4, 5-2). Guevara started in place of Demon Brown after coach Bobby Lutz shook up the starting lineup. Guevara hit a 3-pointer to snap a 48-all tie with 6:33 to play, giving the 49ers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Guevara added another trey at the 5:01 mark that gave the 49ers a 57-50 lead, their biggest of the game to that point. After trailing by seven early in the first half, Charlotte used a 12-2 run to a take a 21-18 lead on Guevara's 3-pointer with 8:07 left. The 49ers held their largest advantage of the first half at 26-21 on Zimmerman's follow shot with 5:50 left. Brown's 3-pointer from the top of the key put Charlotte ahead 31-28 with 1:51 remaining, but Mario Myles' steal and driving layup as time expired made it 31-30 at the half. Vandarel Jones paced the Golden Eagles with 10 points and seven rebounds in the first 20 minutes. KenKay Jones led Charlotte with eight points at the break.

    •   
