Bulldogs Derail Ole Miss 79-69 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bulldogs Derail Ole Miss 79-69

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) _ There's no crying in the Mississippi-Mississippi State rivalry. Just ask Derrick Zimmerman. In a brutally physical game where nearly every drive to the basket was met with forceful resistance, the Bulldogs beat the No. 19 Rebels 79-69 and Zimmerman took the hardest knock of all. ``It's war. You have to come in ready to play with your mouthpiece in and your helmet on,'' the sophomore guard said. ``You have to be tough and we were the tougher team.'' Zimmerman took a nasty fall in the second half, when he was undercut going to the basket by a teammate who was pushed underneath him by an Ole Miss player. ``With the hard fouls and everything, you just have to accept it and get back up and play,'' said Zimmerman, who slowly got up while tempers flared between the teams. Mississippi State beat Ole Miss (15-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) for the fourth straight time and 16th in the last 18 meetings in Starkville. There were 57 fouls called and Zimmerman was just one of many players knocked to the floor, as the Bulldogs and Rebels showed that their basketball games can be just as physical as their football games. ``It wasn't anything pretty at both ends,'' Mississippi State coach Rick Stansbury said. ``It was a pretty aggressive game,'' Mississippi's Justin Reed said. ``I think because it's Ole Miss, we bring out a different level of intensity,'' Rebels coach Rod Barnes said. ``Every play something was going on. And that's OK with us. That's the rivalry.'' It was an especially important win for the Bulldogs (11-6, 2-4), who had lost four straight conference games and play four of their next five on the road. ``Our backs were against the wall,'' said Antonio Jackson, who scored 11 points. Tang Hamilton led Mississippi State with 16 points, including 9-for-10 shooting from the free-throw line. The Bulldogs made 32 of 44 free throws and scored their last 12 points from the line. Mississippi State reserve Guy Gardner scored 10 points, shooting 3-for-3 from the floor and 4-for-4 from the line. Jason Harrison scored a season-high 17 to lead Ole Miss and was involved in the post-whistle posturing that broke out after Zimmerman's fall. Zimmerman broke out ahead of the pack for what looked to be an easy layup. But Mississippi's Emmanuel Wade gave a one-handed shove to the back of Hamilton, who was trailing the play for the Bulldogs, that resulted in Hamilton undercutting his teammate. Zimmerman hit the floor hard on his side and his teammates converged around the closest Rebel, who was Harrison. Quickly, the rest of the Rebels moved in, but only words and harsh stares were exchanged. Harrison and Marckell Patterson received technical fouls. ``Thing kind of got out of hand for a minute,'' said Zimmerman, who scored two points, had five rebounds and five assists. At that point, Mississippi State was up by 17 with just under eight minutes left and looked in control. Ole Miss, though, responded with a 19-5 run that cut the Bulldogs' lead to 67-64 with 1:43 left. That was as close as the Rebels would get. The Rebels shot less than 30 percent from the floor (19-for-64). Reed scored 11 points and Rahim Lockhart had 10 point and 11 rebounds.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:32:07 GMT
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

  • Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends

    Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:02:48 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:15:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
    Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>

  • 3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:12 PM EDT2018-04-01 03:12:50 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:15:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
    Villanova made a Final Four-record 18 3-pointers, playing long ball to snuff out Kansas early in a 95-79 victory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly