Time Is Running Out To Become Supplier For New Nissan Plant

Don't forget. If you run a business that could be a supplier for the Nissan plant, you have to fill out an application form by Monday.

Nissan executives say they'd like to become partners with as many Mississippi businesses as they can. Companies in the auto parts business, the office supply business, even the floral business are being encouraged to fill out applications.

To find an application, head over to Nissan's special Mississippi website at www.mississippiandnissan.com.