Ole Miss offensive lineman killed in car accident

UNDATED (WLOX) - Ole Miss offensive lineman Park Stevens died in a car accident Wednesday afternoon. He was 20 years old.

"There is now a void in our hearts," former East Central Community College head coach Brian Anderson told WTOK-TV in Meridian. "Park has left all too soon ... My heart is broken not only for Park's teammates and coaches, but especially his family."

Stevens, who was the starting guard for East Central in 2012, joined the Rebels as a walk-on in the spring of 2013. He spent his freshman and sophomore seasons as a member of the football team.

"Our team is hurting tonight with the loss of Park," Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze said in a statement Wednesday night. "He was a tremendous young man that was loved by his teammates and coaches, and Rebel Nation will never forget him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Stevens family, his friends, our team and all those he touched during his life."

According to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Chris Turnipseed said Stevens' truck ran into the back of an 18-wheeler that was trying to cross a four-lane highway. Stevens was killed on impact.

The wreck is still under investigation by MHP.