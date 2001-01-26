Gulfport Woman Celebrates Special Birthday

January 25th, 1901... William McKinley was president; Gulfport was 3 years old; and Mable White was born.

One hundred years later, Miss Mable received a rose corsage from her friends at the Boyington Health Care Facility. Her 100th birthday included plenty of balloons, and a tasty cake.

To commemorate one century of living, the city of Gulfport presented Miss Mable its highest honor. She became an honorary admiral.