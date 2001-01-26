Officials Say Tougher Seat Belt Laws Will Help Save Lives - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Officials Say Tougher Seat Belt Laws Will Help Save Lives

Gov. Musgrove is backing legislation to make Mississippi's seatbelt law a primary law. That means police officers could pull you over if they don't see you buckled up.

Right now wearing your seatbelt is a secondary offense.  That means if you get pulled over for any traffic violation, from speeding to a broken head light, and you're not wearing your seatbelt, officers can then issue you a ticket for failure to wear a seatbelt.  Although the governor is behind the new legislation, there are some folks who aren't crazy about it.

"It's their own perogative," Shane Henzen says.  "I don't think you should pull anybody over just not for having their seatbelt on."

But many law enforcement officials see the new bill as a potentially life-saving measure.

"The leading of cause of traffic fatalities is people not wearing their seatbelts," head of the Department of Higway Safety Lt. Michael Schaulker says.  "If you examine the accidents, you look at someone who's wearing a seatbelt and someone who's not wearing one, they probably could have been saved."

Other States like Tennessee, have already made seatbelt safety a primary law, and it seems to be working.

"I'm from Memphis, and we already have the law, and if you don't have your seatbelt on they'll pull over," Memphis resident Tora McDade says.  "I think it's a pretty good law."

Supporters of the bill hope that if the fear of getting a ticket isn't enough to get people to buckle up, then arriving at their destination safely will be.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly