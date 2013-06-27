Biloxi's Isaiah Canaan selected by Rockets in 2013 NBA Draft - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi's Isaiah Canaan selected by Rockets in 2013 NBA Draft

Former Biloxi Indians guard Isaiah Canaan was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 34th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

"It feels amazing," said Canaan. "The worst thing was just sitting there waiting, but I'm just going to make the best of my opportunity, go out there to Houston and show them what I've got."

Canaan, who spent the past four years at Murray State (KY), was sixth in the NCAA in scoring, averaging 21.8 points per game. He helped lead the Racers to an NCAA Tournament berth in the 2011-12 season.

The 22-year-old held a draft party at Biloxi High School in front of more than 150 of his closest friends and family, including Biloxi head coach Seber Windham, who helped guide Canaan and the Indians to a state championship in 2009.

Canaan was rated by many draft experts to be taken in the first round. Since he fell into the second round, the last time a Mississippi-born player was selected in the first round of an NBA Draft was in 2004 when Prentiss's Al Jefferson was picked 15th overall by the Boston Celtics.

