Two People Killed In Morning Car-Train Accident

Two people were killed Friday morning around 11:30 when their car was struck by a train at the Fournier Street railroad crossing.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove says the driver, 71-year-old Hugh Overstreet died on the scene from head and chest injuries. 32-year-old David Dubuisson died a short time later at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.

Hargrove says witnesses told police that Overstreet ran several stop signs to try to get ahead of the train.