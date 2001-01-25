Mississippi Will Not Blackout Like California - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Will Not Blackout Like California

Mississippi Power turns coal and natural gas into steam. That steam helps create the electricity that flows to your home. That's why Mississippi Power spokesman Kurt Brautigam says power is not a problem.

"In the southeast," Brautigam said, "we've been able really to keep up better with the demand. We built power plants and are in fact in the process of building power plants."

This summer's expansion at Mississippi Power's Jackson County plant is one of the reasons that power blackouts are unlikely in South Mississippi. You see, when the two new units go on line, Plant Daniel will have the capability to produce more than 2,000 megawatts of electricity. Mississippi Power says that, combined with the 1,000 megawatts generated here at Gulfport's Plant Watson should be more than enough to handle some 190,000 customers.

"But we also can bring it in from areas surrounding our area," Brautigam said.  "We can transmit power, you buy it and transmit it into your system. That is one option that has really not been available as much as it has been in the past in California."

The ability to send and receive power from Alabama, Florida, and Georgia is why South Mississippi power grids won't be turning off your electricity.

Mississippi is considered a low cost utility state. Consequently, officials say monthly power rates are below the national average.

by Brad Kessie

