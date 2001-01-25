Boaters' Bodies Recovered

The worst fears of two Jackson County families were confirmed today when crews recoverd the bodies of two fishermen missing since Tuesday night.

The bodies of 21-year-old Clifton Dywayne Ashley and 42-year-old Ernest Ray Ryan were found Thursday in the waters of the West Pascagoula River.

Authorities say Ryan and Ashley were thrown from a fishing boat Tuesday night. A third fisherman managed to swim to shore near the Hercules Fishing Club on Mary Walker Bayou.