Pass Christian Upgrades Emergency Buildings

Emergency services in Pass Christian are better prepared for the next hurricane.

The city received a 100 thousand dollar grant to pay for improvements at the main fire and police stations.

City leaders hosted a dedication ceremony Wednesday to celebrate completion of the project. The upgrade work includes new hurricane shutters on all the windows. New steel beams were also installed to better protect the building from hurricane force winds.

"We are now retrofitted to be in the vicinity of 130 mile per hour winds, whereas before we were appreciably less than that. And again we have a lot of communication equipment in here that could have been lost. And then too we would lose contact with the public. So this serves many different areas for the city," said Mayor Billy McDonald.

The Harrison County Civil Defense office and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency helped the city receive the federal grant award.