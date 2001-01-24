Search For Missing Boaters Goes On

Rescue crews resumed their search about 6:30 this morning for missing men. Crews are searching for two men in the West Pascagoula River around the Highway 90 bridge overpass. Around 7:30 this morning rescue crews declared the scene a search and recovery.

Search dogs have found two possible spots and are working those spots now. One man that was in the boat swam to shore. He told authorties the boat flipped after possibly hitting an object in the water. Jackson County Reporter Ken Flanagan will have the latest on the search later today.