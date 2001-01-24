Search For Two Missing Boaters Called Off Until Morning

Rescue workers will resume their search for two missing boaters Wednesday morning.

Tuesday evening around 6:30, three men were thrown from their boat on the West Pascagoula River. One of the men swam back to shore. He had a mild case of Hypothermia, but believed everyone was alive after the boat rolled over.

The search then began for the other two men, but was called off around 10:30. Officials did recover the boat, and believe it may have hit an object floating in the water. The search will begin again Wednesday morning at 6:30.