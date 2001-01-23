Gulfport's Matt Lawton Inks New Deal With Minnesota Twins - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport's Matt Lawton Inks New Deal With Minnesota Twins

Baseball spring training opens in 25 days and 29-year-old Matt Lawton an outfielder with Minnesota inked a one year deal with the Twins last week avoiding arbitration.

The former Harrison Central High and Gulf Coast Bulldogs standout is coming off his best pro season named to his first All-Star game. He batted .305, hit 44 doubles, 2 triples, 13 homes runs, 88 RBI, and 23 stolen bases in 156 games.

Matt says there's a strong possibility that he still could be traded to another major league team, "Just because they signed me for another year a trade is not out of the question. What I'm going to do is stay optimistic. If I'm traded hopefully it will be to a contending team and able to go and win some games. Right now the Twins are talking to the Mets and the Blue Jays and those teams are trying to win. That would be a good thing for me and my family. Just looking forward to playing this year and put up some good numbers."

Matt Lawton has proven that hard work and dedication pays off in the long run. He signed a Community College scholarship with the Gulf Coast Bulldogs and was drafted in the 13th round in 1991 by the Twins. He thanks Gulf Coast coach Cooper Farris for teaching him the fundamentals of the game and it gave him confidence to make his way to the minors and eventually the Major Leagues.

By A.J. Giardina

