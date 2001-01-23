Coast Casino Revenue Jumps Almost 9%

Coast casino revenues grew by almost nine percent last year.

The Mississippi State Tax Commission just tallied up the final totals from 2000. According to its analysis, coast gamblers lost a record $1.1 billion. While that is higher than it's ever been, the tax commission's annual report indicates it's a slower growth than in the past.

One of the coast worst months last year happened to be the last month of the year. December revenues only reached the $77 million level. That's almost exactly where they were in 1999.

As for the state, the casino industry took in $2.6 billion. That was also a one year record. But it was a flatter increase than in previous years. The tax commission figures indicate that state revenues grew by just four percent.