Starship Heading To Super Bowl - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Starship Heading To Super Bowl

The Starship dining yacht will be at Super Bowl XXXV.  Late Tuesday night, the Starship leaves her Biloxi dock and sails to Tampa.

On its first Tampa voyage, the crew will take Florida travel agents on a cruise to showcase coast tourism. This weekend, N-F-L stars will attend Super Bowl parties on board the Biloxi vessel.  According to Starship executive Troy Manthey, "Starship is considered the nicest dining yacht in the United States. And the corporate folks in Tampa sought us out to bring us down for Super Bowl. So it's the highest compliment we could ask for."  

Manthey believes that the NFL will love his ship.  "I think they're a little apprehensive right now," he said.  "But I think once they see the ship come into Tampa harbor Thursday afternoon, they'll be very excited to come on board and have a good time."

The Starship returns to its Biloxi dock January 31st, in time for a dinner cruise and a wedding reception.

By the way, it's already been booked for Super Bowl XXXVI, when New Orleans hosts the NFL's title game.

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi's musical heritage.

