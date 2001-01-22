Nature Conservancy Recieves Big Donation

The Nature Conservancy office in Ocean Springs got a big gift Monday from a big company. General Motors donated a brand new Silverado pick up truck to the Jackson County branch of the conservation organization.

The truck was turned over to members at Jim Robinson's Chevy truck dealership with a full tank of gas and new car tag. Ocean Springs members say the truck will be put to good use all over the county. "We get our hands in the dirt when we do conservation work. This truck, I'm sure will be going on some back roads out on the field it will come in very handy for that purpose," said Robbie Fisher of the Nature Conservancy.

General Motors has given more than 100 pickup trucks to the Nature Conservancy since 1994.

-Ken Flanagan