Officials Pleased With Acadian Ambulance Service

It's been almost two months, since Acadian Ambulance service started in Jackson County. Acadian took over responsibility for the county in late November of last year. The Board of Supervisors voted to switch ambulance providers to improve rural service to areas like Vancleave and Three Rivers Community.

County leaders say the first seven weeks, have gone smoothly. "I've heard lots of good words with regard to Acadian service in the county as a whole and in my area as well. We have had relative very few complaints. I'm excited about receiving their first report and analyzing that data, said Frank Leach. Acadian officials are scheduled to present an overall first report to the Board for a review next month.

-Kenny Flanagan