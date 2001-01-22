Former Band Director Pleads Guilty to Having Sex With Student

The former band director at George County High school will spend the next 4 1/2 years behind bars, after admitting today, he had sex with one of his students. Jerry Goff pleaded "guilty" to nine different counts of adultery... that charge prohibits a teacher from having sex with a student.

Prosecutors say Goff admitted for the first time in court, to a three-month sexual relationship... in three different Mississippi counties, with a 16-year old female band member.

Because Goff commited the crimes in Jackson, George and Forrest Counties, prosecutors say his jail time will be divided among each county. As part of the sentence, Goff also surrendered his license to teach in Mississippi.

-Kenny Flanagan