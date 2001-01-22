Historic Home Distroyed By Fire - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Historic Home Distroyed By Fire

A Waveland family needs your help. Fire destroyed their 100 year old two-story wood frame home last week. The home located on Duvernay Street is owned by Larry and Janice Gillum. They lost everything in the Thursday morning blaze. The couple had no insurance and need a little help to get back on their feet.

A friend picked Janice up for a dentist appointment that morning and when she returned the home was burned to the ground. "I left at 8:32 came back at ten minutes to10:00 and this is what I found... nothing... The house was already burning and the two cars was burning. We just lost everything we couldn't salvage anything like I said I just thank God we have our lives."

 The Gillums have 3 children, an 8-year-old daughter and 2 sons 13 and 15 Both considered husky. If you can help the family with cloths you can dial 466-9953 or make a donation to any branch of Hancock Bank under the Gillum's Fire Fund.

-Al Showers

