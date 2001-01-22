Capital Murder Trial of Hugh McGowen Postponed

The capital murder trial of Hugh McGowen has been postponed. The trial against the man accused of killing his four year old great step-niece will begin in April to allow Mcgowen's new attorney time to prepare.

Mcgowen is accused of killing Shelby Lynn Tucker last year near the Ocean Springs airport. He kidnapped the four year old from her grandmother's Gulf Park Estates home one Sunday morning. The next day, her body was found in a wooded area near the Ocean Springs Airport. Jackson County Sherriff's Department said she was hit over the head with a blunt object.

The trial was scheduled to start today, but a personnel change at the Jackson County public defender's office forced the case to be pushed back. Mcgowen is being held without bond.