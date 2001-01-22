Grand, Beau Reach Agreement On Air Tran - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Grand, Beau Reach Agreement On Air Tran

Air Tran's non-stop service to and from five southeastern cities is why many passengers say they visit the coast.  In fact, as Betty Ring stepped off an Air Tran flight from Tampa, she said, "We wouldn't be coming probably" if Air Tran's low cost flights didn't stop in Gulfport.

Beau Rivage initially lured Air Tran to the coast. Early last year, Grand Casino agreed to help Beau fill Air Tran's seats.

According to Beau Rivage President Jeff Dahl, the two casinos understand what the jet service means for the coast. "There is no question that Air Tran has increased the number of visitors that come to the gulf coast from a tourism standpoint," Dahl said. "It has had a huge impact."

Both casino companies also understand the bottom line. Which is why back in the fall, Grand Casino thought it was paying too much for what Air Tran was providing. So Grand boss Tom Brosig told Gulfport business leaders that his company would stop subsidizing its portion of Air Tran flights, if it couldn't negotiate a new deal with Beau Rivage. That deal has since been reached.

In a meeting with WLOX News, Brosig said, "Jeff and I have agreed in principle to basically involve each other on an equal basis in both the upside and the downside. While at the same time, recognizing that with additional community support, it defrayed some of our joint downside risk."

The community support came from local governments and local agencies. They pledged money to market the coast this winter in cities where Air Tran flies. That's when Brosig and Dahl said they found a way to equally share their Air Tran marketing responsibilities.  Dahl said, "We think that the agreement we have is going to succeed in making sure that Air Tran continues to fly and continues to be an important part of the Gulf Coast."

The casinos are banking on Air Tran to be the catalyst that helps both them and coast tourism soar into the future.

According to the new agreement, Grand Casino and Beau Rivage will each try to fill about 45 percent of Air Tran's seats. The other 10 percent will be the responsibility of Casino Airlink.

by Brad Kessie 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly