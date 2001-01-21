Golden Eagles Rebound For A Win Over Louisville

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) _ Vandarel Jones was a force inside, but it was a big second half run that made the difference against Louisville. Jones scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Southern Mississippi went on a 20-3 run to beat the Cardinals 69-60 Sunday night. Southern Miss (14-3, 4-1 Conference USA) trailed by eight, 38-30, before gaining control of the game. Mario Myles started the run with a pair of free throws with 17:53 remaining. Bernard Duncan hit a jumper to give the Golden Eagles a 42-41 lead. ``I was really proud of how we came out in the second half,'' Southern Miss coach James Green said. ``We were more relaxed and we were better on the offensive boards.'' Louisville (6-12, 2-3) trailed 48-41 with 10:48 remaining after a rebound and layup by Mario Myles, who finished with 11 points. Wall, who had 15 points in the game, completed the run with a basket at the 10:48 mark and the Golden Eagles led by nine, 50-41. The Cardinals closed to within five, 56-51, with 5:39 left on a basket by Bryant Northern, but Southern Miss pushed the lead back up to 10 two minutes later on a 3-pointer by Myles. Marques Maybin led the Cardinals with 17 points and Reece Gaines had 14 for Louisville. Rashaad Brooks and Luke Whitehead each had 10. Louisville led 36-28 at the half. Southern Miss shot just 34.6 percent (9-of-26) from the field in the first half, while the Cardinals shot 58.3 percent (14-24). ``When we were down at half time we knew we had to make big shots to get back in it,'' Green said. ``I just thought our intensity was better in the second half.'' Louisville went on a 9-0 run in the first half after leading by just one, 19-18, with 8:10 left. But the Cardinals could not keep the lead with poor shooting in the second half. Louisville shot 31.8 percent in the second half. Mel Cauthen had 12 points for Southern Miss.