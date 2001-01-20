Rebels Push Back Kentucky 65-55 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Rebels Push Back Kentucky 65-55

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) _ The exuberant Mississippi fans didn't rush the floor after Ole Miss beat Kentucky. Times sure have changed. From 1925-96, Ole Miss defeated Kentucky less than half as many times as the United States inaugurated a president.

On Saturday, the No. 21 Rebels beat Kentucky for the third time in the last five seasons, 65-55 behind the clutch shooting of Jason Harrison. Harrison scored 16 points, including two big 3-pointers during a decisive second-half run.

Beating the most storied program in the Southeastern Conference wasn't as important to the Rebels as snapping a two-game losing streak that had put a damper on the school's best start in decades. ``It didn't matter who was up in here,'' said Rahim Lockhart, who had 12 points and nine rebounds. ``We needed a win.''

The past three meetings had been just like old times with Kentucky winning all three, and the Wildcats hold a 4-3 lead in recent meetings. That's still a drastic swing considering Ole Miss (15-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) has only 11 victories in 97 games against the Wildcats (10-6, 3-1).

It was the first time in the 76-year history of the series that Ole Miss was ranked higher than Kentucky coming into the game, so the win couldn't be called an upset. But with the Wildcats on a seven-game winning streak and Ole Miss struggling, it could safely be called the Rebels' biggest win of the season. ``It's a win,'' Harrison said when asked the significance of toppling the Wildcats. ``We need to try to get to 20 wins so we can get back to the (NCAA) tournament and try to win the (SEC) West on the way.''

Mississippi missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in three years last season, and was picked to finish near the bottom of the Western Division this season. Coach Rod Barnes said leading up to the game, ``We didn't talk about Kentucky. We just talked about getting back to doing what we do well.'' Marquis Estill came off the bench to lead the Wildcats with 13 points, and Tayshaun Prince had 11. Keith Bogans, Kentucky's leading scorer, was held to 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting, including 0-for-7 from 3-point range. ``We didn't make shots the whole game due to the intensity of their defense,'' said Wildcats coach Tubby Smith, whose team shot 38.5 percent from the floor.

Coming off a big win against No. 4 Tennessee at home Tuesday, the Wildcats suffered their most-lopsided loss of the season. ``I don't feel like we matched their intensity,'' Bogans said. ``We let their crowd get in the game. ``Their backs were against the wall after losing two in a row. I think we were a little relaxed. You can't do that in this league.''

Estill converted a three-point play to give Kentucky a 41-40 lead, its first lead since the opening minutes, with about 12 minutes remaining. Ole Miss responded with an 7-0 run, capped by Harrison's 3-pointer at 10:28 that made the score 48-41. The 5-foot-5 Harrison nailed another 3 at 9:21 that made it 51-43 with 9:24 left. He also made four free throws in the final minute to help clinch the win. Lockhart dominated the first half with 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting and eight rebounds. While Lockhart scored just one point in the second half, Justin Reed picked up the slack for Ole Miss scoring all 11 of his points in the second.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:32:07 GMT
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

  • NCAA Latest: Villanova-Michigan set for national title game

    NCAA Latest: Villanova-Michigan set for national title game

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-03-31 15:42:35 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:55:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.More >>
    Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.More >>

  • Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends

    Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:02:48 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:55:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
    Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly