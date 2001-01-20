Gulfport Police Search For Suspect In Nightclub Shooting

Gulfport police are looking for a man accused of shooting a security guard at a nightclub early Saturday morning. Police say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at Club Unique on 30th Avenue.

Police say 24-year-old Jeffery Tyrone Hill was being unruly. A security guard tried to stop Hill from entering the club and that's when Hill shot him.

The guard, 35-year-old Derrick Madison, was shot in the back. He is in stable condition in intensive care.

Police are still looking for Jeffery Tyrone Hill. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call Gulfport Police.