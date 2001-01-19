Student Physics Projects Full Of &quotUps And Downs&quot - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Student Physics Projects Full Of "Ups And Downs"

Can you handle Death Valley, or how about the Perfect storm? Do you think you could stomach the Red Rider or Camille, a rollercoaster that makes you feel like your in the middle of a hurricane?

Some Harrison Central High School students have teamed up to give you the ride of a lifetime, if you are about one centimeter tall.

"We're measuring the weight of the car," two future engineers Tom Winn and Tom Ackerman tell us.  "It helps determine, along with gravity, how fast the car is moving through the track."

These young engineers built thier rollercoasters from the ground up, building their skills along the way. They've had to learn about everything from computers to construction to how to market their thrill rides.

"The marketing is very important," Matt Wilson says.  "We want to advertise our rollercoaster.  We want them to see that our hard work so we can satisfy them, because we believe our rollercoasters will satisfy our customers."

"What I'm impressed with is the teamwork," Jeremy Bond with Coast Electric says.  "It's neat to see them all working together for one goal."

Before the coasters could really take off, the students had to work together.

"The best part of the project is that it's allowing us to learn more about stuff we're gonna need in the future,"  Central High student Selina Salinas says.

And instructors hope these lessons of teamwork will show students they can succeed through life's ups and downs.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly