Student Physics Projects Full Of "Ups And Downs"

Can you handle Death Valley, or how about the Perfect storm? Do you think you could stomach the Red Rider or Camille, a rollercoaster that makes you feel like your in the middle of a hurricane?

Some Harrison Central High School students have teamed up to give you the ride of a lifetime, if you are about one centimeter tall.

"We're measuring the weight of the car," two future engineers Tom Winn and Tom Ackerman tell us. "It helps determine, along with gravity, how fast the car is moving through the track."

These young engineers built thier rollercoasters from the ground up, building their skills along the way. They've had to learn about everything from computers to construction to how to market their thrill rides.

"The marketing is very important," Matt Wilson says. "We want to advertise our rollercoaster. We want them to see that our hard work so we can satisfy them, because we believe our rollercoasters will satisfy our customers."

"What I'm impressed with is the teamwork," Jeremy Bond with Coast Electric says. "It's neat to see them all working together for one goal."

Before the coasters could really take off, the students had to work together.

"The best part of the project is that it's allowing us to learn more about stuff we're gonna need in the future," Central High student Selina Salinas says.

And instructors hope these lessons of teamwork will show students they can succeed through life's ups and downs.