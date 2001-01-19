Colleges Brace for Deep Budget Cuts - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Colleges Brace for Deep Budget Cuts

Mississippi is feeling the pinch from an economy that is slowing down, leading to reduced tax revenues. State lawmakers say all state funded agencies will be impacted, including Mississippi's colleges and universities.

USM, for instance, faces $16 million in cuts over the next year. The Gulf Park campus is spending capital improvements money to build a new library and advanced education center. USM President Dr. Horace Fleming wishes he could be sure there will be enough operating money run those buildings once they're finished. But cuts loom ahead, and Fleming is worried how they will impact the college.

"The searches and your ability to recruit will be seriously hampered. Students will began to wonder if the value of their education they're getting in Mississippi is the same they can get in Alabama, or Georgia or California or another state," Fleming says.

Fleming says if the state can't provide education, there's competition from the internet.

"If we don't meet the need and if the institutions in Mississippi, Mississippi State, Jackson State, Southern Miss and others don't come here to meet the educational needs, University of Phoenix, Nova University and others that are very flexible will be here to meet the needs," he says.

College administrators are looking to state lawmakers to meet their financial needs.

"We'll do our best to see what we can do on the financing, but if the money's not there the only way to do is to cut and be fair with the cuts," Representative Roger Ishee of Gulfport says.  "I look for the colleges to be cut after a lot of other agencies and bureaus are cut."

Ishee says the state's economic growth has averaged seen 6 to 8 percent over the last few years. Now, Ishee blames the fiscal blues on the sluggish growth this year.

"But it's actually less than four percent so that alone, it's not that we have less money comin' in but the growth rate has decreased from what was projected."

That leaves lawmakers little choice, Ishee says, than to make up for the loss by slashing budgets. College presidents say to cope with the cuts, they may have to lay off staff and impose hiring freezes.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly