Lady Bulldogs Are Thrashed Again

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) _ Shameka Christon helped Arkansas capture the momentum with a 12-0 run to close the first half in a 72-45 Southeastern Conference victory Thursday night over No. 21 Mississippi State. Christon hit two 3 pointers as the Lady Razorbacks (10-6, 1-3) pulled from an 18-16 margin with 5:47 on the clock to a 30-16 lead at the half. She finished with a game-high 21 points. The Lady Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3) played Arkansas close until the run late in the first half, leading by as many as 5 points. But Arkansas' lead was never less than 10 points in the second half. Arkansas outscored the visitors 16-7 in the game's last 7½ minutes. The final margin was the largest of the contest. Wendi Willits added 17 points for the Lady Razorbacks. Amy Wright grabbed 10 rebounds for Arkansas. LaToya Thomas was the only Lady Bulldog scoring in double digits, with 20 points. Mississippi State hit only 29 percent of its field goal attempts during the first half and improved only marginally after intermission to finish at 32 percent. Arkansas made 45 percent of its shots from the field.