Golden Eagles Throttle Ragin Cajuns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) _ Vandarel Jones made sure Southern Mississippi didn't lose its final non-conference game. Jones scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles to a 76-61 win over Louisiana-Lafayette Thursday night. Southern Mississippi (13-3) had control throughout. ``I think we shot the ball well in the beginning and rebounded well,'' Southern Miss coach James Green said. ``Louisiana-Lafayette is a great basketball team and I am just glad that it's over. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-7) grabbed momentum early in the second half when Antoine Landry hit two straight 3-pointers. Landry's 3-pointers helped pull the Ragin' Cajuns within six points, 47-41, about four minutes into the second half. But that was as close as it would get as Elvin Mims made a basket with 13:55 remaining to make it 49-41 and Jones score on two lay-ups minutes later to extend the lead. ``This was not our best game and certainly we weren't a hundred percent pleased,'' Green said. ``We didn't do a good job at the free throw line, but that is something that we will work on in practice.'' Kilavorus Thompson got Southern Miss going early. Thompson made three 3-pointers in the first half, the last one to make it 13-4. Thompson finished with 12 points. The Golden Eagles led 41-29 at the half. Mims and David Wall added 11 points each for Southern Mississippi. Wall was making his first appearance after sitting out the past two games with a knee injury. The Golden Eagles shot 46 percent from the floor and 75 percent from the 3-point range. Landry led the Ragin' Cajuns in scoring with 11 points.