Musgrove Says He Supports Teacher Pay Raises Despite Economic Shortfall - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Musgrove Says He Supports Teacher Pay Raises Despite Economic Shortfall

Gov. Ronnie Musgrove says the value of our teachers should not be based on the state's revenue growth.

The governor made that comment today at a ceremony in Jackson honoring teachers who received National Board Certification. Musgrove also thanked Mississippi teachers for their commitment to our children.

As you know, last year the legislature passed a teacher pay raise bill that says the state's economy needs to grow by 5 percent for teachers to get the raises. This year, Musgrove supports removing that requirement, and says state leaders need to make the commitment of investing in education in Mississippi.

"What better way to invest in our children in the classroom than to invest in our teachers by having the commitment to say 'You're professionals, and we're going to pay you that way,'" Gov. Musgrove says.

Mississippi teachers' salaries are on track to be brought up to the Southeastern average over six years. The bill to remove the revenue growth requirement for raises is still working its way through the House and Senate.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly