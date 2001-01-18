Investigators Uncover More Remains Near Railroad Tracks - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Investigators Uncover More Remains Near Railroad Tracks

Investigators now say the human skull found Wednesday night in Woolmarket was apparently a murder victim.

A 7-year-old boy found the skull just before dusk Wednesday in a wooded area off Highway 67. The boy who made the grisly discovery is the nephew of a construction worker, who was clearing a tract of land.

Thursday, Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove and Biloxi police returned to the site looking for more remains. Their investigation turned up a significant amount of the victim's skeleton.

"It appears to be a 30 to 40 year old male," Hargrove says.  "The individual had been here for a couple of years. He apparently died from gunshot wounds.

Hargrove is now reviewing the remains at a local funeral home. There is no indication yet as to when he might be able to identify the victim.

The case is being treated, as a murder investigation.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly