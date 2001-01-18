Investigators Uncover More Remains Near Railroad Tracks

Investigators now say the human skull found Wednesday night in Woolmarket was apparently a murder victim.

A 7-year-old boy found the skull just before dusk Wednesday in a wooded area off Highway 67. The boy who made the grisly discovery is the nephew of a construction worker, who was clearing a tract of land.

Thursday, Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove and Biloxi police returned to the site looking for more remains. Their investigation turned up a significant amount of the victim's skeleton.

"It appears to be a 30 to 40 year old male," Hargrove says. "The individual had been here for a couple of years. He apparently died from gunshot wounds.

Hargrove is now reviewing the remains at a local funeral home. There is no indication yet as to when he might be able to identify the victim.

The case is being treated, as a murder investigation.