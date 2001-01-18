Last Of The Sovereignty Commission Report Opened To The Public - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Last Of The Sovereignty Commission Report Opened To The Public

The final pages of an ugly chapter in Mississippi's history are now available for the public to see.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, the Department of Archives and History released the last 1,800 pages of Mississippi Sovereignty Commission records. These records have been in litigation for more than 20 years.

As you know, the Sovereignty Commission was a loosely affiliated organization of state officials and citizens that spied on other Mississippians during the racially charged years of the '50s, '60s and '70s.

Hank Holmes with the Department of Archives and History called today a milestone.

"For the archives, it's the end of a major project," Holmes says.  "In terms of access to the records for the public, it's also a major milestone in that now we know exactly which of the records would be available for research."

Sixteen pages of the records are permanently sealed at the privacy request of one individual. With today's release, there are now 132,000 pages of records available for research.

