Biloxi Yacht Club Older Than Previously Thought

New research shows the Biloxi Yacht Club is much older than previous records indicated.

It was long thought the Yacht Club was established in 1888. But the discovery of an old yachting trophy and some subsequent newspaper research confirms the club was actually founded in 1849.

The Yacht Club governing board recently passed a resolution recognizing the earlier date. The discovery of the earlier founding date moves the Biloxi Yacht Club into the top ten list of the oldest yacht clubs in America.

