Congress Opens Inaugural Website

A new website packed with information about the Presidential Inauguration is now up and running.

The Congressional website has a history of inaugurations, trivia, links to other sites, and frequently asked questions about the event at our nation's capitol. Visitors can even take a virtual tour of the U.S. Capitol Building from the Senate's main page.

Mississippi Sen. Trent Lott is on the inaugural committee, and he says the new site is a good way to get all Americans involved in this special occasion.

"A presidential inauguration is a special time when our country puts aside partisan concerns to unite behind a new leader and begin a new chapter of American democracy," Sen. Lott said.

You can log on to the site at http://inaugural.senate.gov.