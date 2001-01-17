Mississippi State's Fred Smoot Making A Statement At The Senior Bowl

There's an over abundance of talent on the practice field in Mobile the site of the 52nd annual Senior Bowl. Fleet footed wide receivers, huge offensive and defensive linemen, and outstanding defensive backs.

Mississippi State's corner back Fred Smoot could be the best of all the defensive backs.

In two years in Starkville after a brilliant junior college campaign at Hinds, Smoot developed into an All-America and All-Southeastern Conference performer.

The 6-1 179 pound standout had 112 tackles and 10 interceptions. He's ready for the Senior Bowl challenge. Smoot says, "Anytime you get a chance to come play with the best and compete with the best to be the best, that's one opportunity you don't want to miss."

Smoot has developed into one of the most outspoken and confident football players in college football and that goes a long way when one moves up into the pro football ranks.

Smoot agrees, saying, "It helps you go to the next level. Not worrying about what everybody else is doing. Just worry about yourself and your development."

Draft Analyst Al Dupuy says, "Smoot can cover and force the run. He runs well. I think he'll be one of the top corners to go in the draft."

Reportedly the New Orleans Saints who are looking for top notch corner backs have Fred Smoot high on their list of potential first or second round picks. Fred was one of the three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award honoring the nation's top defensive back in college football.

By A.J. Giardina