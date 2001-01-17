Mississippi State's Fred Smoot Making A Statement At The Senior Bowl - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi State's Fred Smoot Making A Statement At The Senior Bowl

There's an over abundance of talent on the practice field in Mobile the site of the 52nd annual Senior Bowl. Fleet footed wide receivers, huge offensive and defensive linemen, and outstanding defensive backs.

Mississippi State's corner back Fred Smoot could be the best of all the defensive backs.

In two years in Starkville after a brilliant junior college campaign at Hinds, Smoot developed into an All-America and All-Southeastern Conference performer.

The 6-1 179 pound standout had 112 tackles and 10 interceptions. He's ready for the Senior Bowl challenge. Smoot says, "Anytime you get a chance to come play with the best and compete with the best to be the best, that's one opportunity you don't want to miss."

Smoot has developed into one of the most outspoken and confident football players in college football and that goes a long way when one moves up into the pro football ranks.

Smoot agrees, saying, "It helps you go to the next level. Not worrying about what everybody else is doing. Just worry about yourself and your development."

Draft Analyst Al Dupuy says, "Smoot can cover and force the run. He runs well. I think he'll be one of the top corners to go in the draft."

Reportedly the New Orleans Saints who are looking for top notch corner backs have Fred Smoot high on their list of potential first or second round picks. Fred was one of the three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award honoring the nation's top defensive back in college football.

By A.J. Giardina

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:32:07 GMT
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    More >>

  • NCAA Latest: Villanova-Michigan set for national title game

    NCAA Latest: Villanova-Michigan set for national title game

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-03-31 15:42:35 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:55:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.More >>
    Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.More >>

  • Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends

    Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola's Final Four run ends

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:02 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:02:48 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:55:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt watches as players warm up before the semifinal game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
    Sister Jean left Loyola-Chicago's saddened players with a few words of wisdom when their improbable Final Four run ended.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly