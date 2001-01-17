Gulfport Police Search For Shooting Suspects

Gulfport police are looking for three suspects involved in a shooting late Tuesday night.

It happened shortly before 11:30, at a home in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue. 44-year-old Edward Wayne Sims was shot twice during an altercation with three people who have not been identified.

Sims underwent surgery at Gulfport Memorial Hospital. He is listed in stable condition tonight.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Gulfport Police Department.