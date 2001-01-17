Big Plans Await Old Ocean Springs School - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Big Plans Await Old Ocean Springs School

Bids could go out this summer on a project to turn the old Ocean Springs high school into a cultural arts center.

The landmark was built back in 1927.

Plans call for converting the building into the "Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center for Arts and Education." Mrs. O'Keefe taught at the old school and was the first female school superintendent in Mississippi.

Government grants and private donations now total more than 1-point-2 million dollars for the project.  Betty Magee is helping direct the fund raising effort.

"And we hope to put the bids out and begin in July, which we didn't dream last year that this was even possible. But now it's a dream come true and it's going to happen," Magee said.

The first phase of the project will involve restoring the old school auditorium. It will become a state-of-the-art performance center.

