Wall Street Analyzes Slowdown In Coast Economy - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Wall Street Analyzes Slowdown In Coast Economy

Mississippi television executive Frank Melton believes in the state economy. But in a passionate speech to the Coast Chamber, he said, "We need to do a better job of marketing our greatest asset in the state, and that happens to be you."

Melton's business philosophy came just days after Wall Street analysts told coast leaders that the skyline you see now is what you'll see in the near future.  Bruce Nourse was on the New York trip.  The casino executive said Wall Street is "seeing, as we do, a small growth over the next year or two. Possibly a shakeout of some of the marginal operators."

The belief on Wall Street is that the possibility of a shakeout and small growth projections will temporarily prevent future developments from getting the loans they'll need to be built. As a result, Wall Street analysts say plans for a Hard Rock Casino proposed for between Beau Rivage and Biloxi's small craft harbor will remain on hold.

According to Biloxi bank executive Chevis Swetman, "It will probably be three years down the road before you see anybody else."

What the coast may see sooner than that is a cruise ship at the Port of Gulfport.  According to Gulfport Mayor Bob Short, "The people are now learning that we can handle everything. We can handle a cruise ship, whether it's a homeport or a port of call."

Mayor Short was on the New York trip, pitching his city as a cruise destination. If one letter is any indication, the meeting opened some eyes. The letter came from an editor with Cruise Review magazine. John Fisher wrote that he would put money on Gulfport's success as a cruise line destination and homeport.

Coast leaders told Wall Street that if a cruise ship is on the horizon, it will stimulate the economy.

Next week, the Coast Chamber goes to Jackson to host a legislative reception. Business leaders will try to convince lawmakers that supporting coast projects can benefit the entire state.

by Brad Kessie 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly