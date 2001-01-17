Tourism Director Will Stay On Coast

Harrison County tourism director Steve Richer is not taking a job in Reno, Nevada. Richer was one of three finalists to take over the Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority. But Tuesday night, a search committee eliminated him from consideration.

Instead the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority will try to convince a Las Vegas marketing specialist that he should accept the job. Jeff Beckelman has emerged as the leading candidate for the president and chief executive officer position.

As for Steve Richer, he told WLOX News he's better off staying on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.