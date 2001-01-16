Gulfport's Cedric Scott Pulling His Weight At The Senior Bowl

The dream of playing in the Senior Bowl has come true for Gulfport's Cedric Scott. He'll be in the South lineup... Saturday at 1:00 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The 6-5 274 Conference-USA Co-defensive Player of the Year.. ended a brilliant career at Southern Miss and he's testing the next level this week in practice in Mobile.

Cedric piled-up 195 tackles.. 98 of those solo's... and used his quickness to consistently cut down the quarterback racking-up 28 sacks. No doubt in few months.. Cedric Scott will be a very rich young man... but that won't change the Golden Eagle standout who is making an impression against the nation's top talent.

Scott says, "I'm the same old person. I'm just going out trying to do a life long dream. Growing up watching pro football and having pro guys coaching you is just unbelievable. This morning the Green Bay coaches who are coaching the South All-Stars told us we are no longer college players we are pro athletes. You get chill bumps on the back of your neck when you think about that. So, you want to do everything right. Go out and do what they tell you and have fun."

Cedric Scott hopes to follow in a long line of former Southern Miss defensive players who are now playing in the NFL. Draft analyst Al Dupuy says Scott should be drafted from anywhere in the first round to early second round.

By A.J. Giardina