New Orleans Saints Will Continue To Build Through The Draft And Free Agency - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New Orleans Saints Will Continue To Build Through The Draft And Free Agency

All NFL teams have converged in Mobile this week, thanks to the presence of the nation's top seniors who are participating in the annual Senior Bowl set to kickoff Saturday at one at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

New Orleans Saints head coach Jim Haslett says NFL teams build football teams through the draft and New Orleans did extremely well last season, despite not having a number one pick in the first round.

In the second round last season, the Saints used their number one pick, drafting Darren Howard a defensive end from Kansas State. Result, Darren was named to the NFL All-Rookie defensive team after making 51 tackles and he set a Saints rookie sack record with 11.

The Saints are still highly interested in signing high caliber NFL free agents, players who can make a difference as in the case of record breaking receiver Joe Horn. However, trying to find those players is becoming more difficult.

Saints General Manager Randy Mueller says, "NFL teams are trying ways to keep their own players. So, good players don't necessarily get put out like they did the first three or four years of free agency. Teams have learned you're better off keeping your own guy. You may have to overpay a little bit, but if you replace him with someone else you're double paying him. It's better business sense to keep your own guys if you like them."

Randy Mueller, Coach Jim Haslett, the entire Saints coaching staff and scouts are in Mobile evaluating talent because this year the Saints do have a number one pick and will use that draft choice to secure the services of someone who will be able to help improve the New Orleans Saints. If one season is a water mark, Randy Mueller and company will draft a highly capable young man who will come in during training camp and make his presence known on the football turf.

By A.J. Giardina

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly