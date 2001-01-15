Not Mississippi's First Deadly Casino Shooting

This is not the first deadly shooting to happen at Casino Magic in Biloxi.

In April 1998, an Ocean Springs man, Tien Van Nguyen, was shot twice in the parking lot. A Texas man who Police said Nguyen knew was arrested and charged with his murder.

Sam's Town Casino in Tunica was also the scene of a deadly shooting in April 1996. A retired couple from Ohio was shot to death while waiting for an elevator. The gunman killed himself a short time later. He reportedly had a drug habit, criminal record and huge debts