Southern Miss Defense Is Tough Again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Forward Elvin Mims scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds to lead Southern Mississippi to a 64-52 victory over Alabama-Birmingham Saturday night. Southern Mississippi (12-3,3-1 Conference USA) took a 26-15 halftime lead. Mims scored 14 of his points in the second half as the Golden Eagles fought off several UAB rallies and never allowed the Blazers to get closer than eight points. The 15 points scored by UAB in the first half tied a record for fewest points scored by the Blazers in a half. Mario Myles added 11 points for Southern Mississippi, while Kilavorus Thompson and Mel Cauthen each had 10. Mims also had 13 rebounds. UAB (8-7, 1-2) was led by LeAndrew Bass with 20 points, including 18 in the second half. David Walker had nine rebounds for the Blazers. Southern Miss was without leading scorer David Wall for the second straight game. Wall is sidelined by a sore knee. Short on offense without Wall, the Golden Eagles stepped up their defense. Southern Miss held UAB to just 24 percent shooting in the first and jumped out to a 26-15 lead.